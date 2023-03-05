Justin Bieber Surprises Fans at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud Set After Canceling 'Justice World Tour'

Bieber performed his last full set in September after recovering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

By
Published on March 5, 2023 05:33 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper/singer Don Toliver visits SiriusXM Studios on February 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Justin Bieber (left) and Don Toliver (right) performed together at Rolling Loud California . Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty for The Recording Academy; Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Justin Bieber made a special appearance at Rolling Loud on Saturday — days after the remainder of his once-postponed Justice World Tour dates were cancelled.

Joining collaborator Don Toliver during the California festival set, Bieber surprised thousands of attendees when he hopped on stage for a performance of their new track "Private Landing," off Toliver's new album Love Sick.

During the performance, Bieber rocked a backwards cap and tweed jacket from his Drew House brand — specifically, the $250 boucle mascot oversized trucker jacket.

While Bieber only performed the one track, he and the rapper have a few other songs together, including Skrillex collab "Don't Go" and standalone single "Honest."

Toliver also tapped a few other friends to ring in the occasion, including James Blake and his partner Kali Uchis.

For Bieber, the moment marked his first festival performance since September 2022, when he took on Rock in Rio. Since then, he's made brief appearances on stage — performing at a celebration of life late last year for late rapper Takeoff, and joining his friend The Kid LAROI for an acoustic performance of their hit "Stay."

Inglewood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - SInger Justin Bieber is seen performing with Don Toliver at the Rolling Loud music festival at Hollywood Park in Inglewood. Justin hit the stage after his recent official cancelation of the Justice World Tour. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Don Toliver BACKGRID USA 5 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber (left) and Don Toliver (right) performed together at Rolling Loud California. BACKGRID

This past week, it was revealed that the remainder of Bieber's Justice World Tour dates had been called off following postponements, per CNN. After publicly revealing his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, which he said had caused his face to be partially paralyzed in June, Bieber stepped back from his tour to focus on his health, postponing several dates.

He then returned to performing in late July, playing seven more festivals through the summer, but revealed in September that he was canceling the rest of his world tour to further concentrate on getting better.

"It took a real toll on me," Bieber wrote at the time. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

Those cancellations included shows running through 2023, and as of this past week, the remaining shows that were set for last summer (but called off due to his initial Ramsay Hunt diagnosis) have been called off, too.

A Feb. 28 email from Ticketmaster Fan Support sent to fans who had tickets to see Bieber at New York's Madison Square Garden, for example, read that the "event organizer has had to cancel your event." Bieber himself has not made any announcements regarding the latest cancellations.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding," the email read. "We look forward to gathering and celebrating the live experience together again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As of this week, Bieber is also officially 29 years old! The pop star's wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, celebrated her spouse on Instagram Wednesday, writing that "29 never looked so good."

"Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody," she continued in the post, which featured sweet photos of the couple and a throwback of the singer as a toddler.

Hailey, 26, concluded, "So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love."

Bieber also shared several photos over the weekend from his birthday party, where he was joined by his wife and friends Billie Eilish, The Kid LAROI and Toliver.

Related Articles
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates to Make His Health the 'Priority Right Now'
Hailey Bieber Celebrates Justin Bieber on his Birthday
Hailey Bieber Celebrates Husband Justin Bieber on His Birthday: '29 Never Looked So Good'
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Baldwin Bieber Reveals Her 'Favorite Thing' About Marriage to 'Best Friend' Justin Bieber 
Justin Bieber Shares Post-Facial Selfie with Pimple Patches for 'Purging' Skin
Justin Bieber Shares Post-Facial Selfie Covered in Pimple Patches: 'I Think My Face Is Purging'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm Bad Boys 4 Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Will Smith Was Going to Be a Surprise Grammys Performer — but Had to Drop Out for 'Bad Boys 4'
Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
Justin Bieber Performs First Show Since Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis: 'You Can't Keep This Guy Down'
Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards; H&M Justin Bieber Hoodie Sweatshirt
H&M Removes All Justin Bieber Merch After Singer Says He Didn't 'Approve' of Any of It
Justin Bieber x Don Toliver Song ‘Honest’
Justin Bieber Releases New Song 'Honest' Featuring Rapper Don Toliver
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber to Resume Justice World Tour After Postponement Due to Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis
justin bieber
Justin Bieber Gets Emotional During First Show Since Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis: 'I Missed You'
Justin Bieber and Hailey
Justin Bieber Returns to the U.S. with Wife Hailey from Vacation Following Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Postpones U.S. Leg of Justice World Tour as He Battles Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
justin bieber
Justin Bieber Postpones Two Upcoming N.Y.C. Shows Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - As long as you love me. Justin and Hailey put on a very sweet loved up display as they lounge on a boat stern during ride on the lake in Couer d’Alene
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Smooch During Lake Vacation in Idaho as Singer Continues Recovering
justin bieber
Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Surprise Coachella Appearance During Daniel Caesar's Set