Justin Bieber Surprises Fans at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud Set After Canceling 'Justice World Tour'

Justin Bieber made a special appearance at Rolling Loud on Saturday — days after the remainder of his once-postponed Justice World Tour dates were cancelled.

Joining collaborator Don Toliver during the California festival set, Bieber surprised thousands of attendees when he hopped on stage for a performance of their new track "Private Landing," off Toliver's new album Love Sick.

During the performance, Bieber rocked a backwards cap and tweed jacket from his Drew House brand — specifically, the $250 boucle mascot oversized trucker jacket.

While Bieber only performed the one track, he and the rapper have a few other songs together, including Skrillex collab "Don't Go" and standalone single "Honest."

Toliver also tapped a few other friends to ring in the occasion, including James Blake and his partner Kali Uchis.

For Bieber, the moment marked his first festival performance since September 2022, when he took on Rock in Rio. Since then, he's made brief appearances on stage — performing at a celebration of life late last year for late rapper Takeoff, and joining his friend The Kid LAROI for an acoustic performance of their hit "Stay."

Justin Bieber (left) and Don Toliver (right) performed together at Rolling Loud California. BACKGRID

This past week, it was revealed that the remainder of Bieber's Justice World Tour dates had been called off following postponements, per CNN. After publicly revealing his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, which he said had caused his face to be partially paralyzed in June, Bieber stepped back from his tour to focus on his health, postponing several dates.

He then returned to performing in late July, playing seven more festivals through the summer, but revealed in September that he was canceling the rest of his world tour to further concentrate on getting better.

"It took a real toll on me," Bieber wrote at the time. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

Those cancellations included shows running through 2023, and as of this past week, the remaining shows that were set for last summer (but called off due to his initial Ramsay Hunt diagnosis) have been called off, too.

A Feb. 28 email from Ticketmaster Fan Support sent to fans who had tickets to see Bieber at New York's Madison Square Garden, for example, read that the "event organizer has had to cancel your event." Bieber himself has not made any announcements regarding the latest cancellations.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding," the email read. "We look forward to gathering and celebrating the live experience together again."

As of this week, Bieber is also officially 29 years old! The pop star's wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, celebrated her spouse on Instagram Wednesday, writing that "29 never looked so good."

"Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody," she continued in the post, which featured sweet photos of the couple and a throwback of the singer as a toddler.

Hailey, 26, concluded, "So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love."

Bieber also shared several photos over the weekend from his birthday party, where he was joined by his wife and friends Billie Eilish, The Kid LAROI and Toliver.