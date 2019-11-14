Justin Bieber 'Super Excited' About New Music, Source Says: 'New Album Will Be Released Very Soon'

Beliebers can expect new music soon!

A source tells PEOPLE that Justin Bieber is getting ready to release his new album, his first in over four years since Purpose. “A new album will be released very soon. Hopefully in time for the holidays,” the source says.

And with a new album comes a tour to perform his new material for fans. “Justin is also preparing for a tour next year. He is in intense dance rehearsal,” the source shares of the 25-year-old pop star.

Bieber, who recently campaigned for 20 million likes from followers to release new music, is “super excited” about what he’s been working on. “He can’t wait to share it all with fans,” the source says, adding that his wife Hailey Baldwin “is, of course, supportive and plans on touring with Justin. It’s all very exciting.”

Recently, Bieber and Baldwin enjoyed a night out with their families on Tuesday when the singer supported his longtime friend and “10,000 Hours” co-writer Poo Bear at the grand opening of Black Star Burger LA in Los Angeles.

Joining the married couple were Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, and Baldwin’s parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin.

“I love my family,” Mallette shared on Instagram along with a photo of the blended group, to which Baldwin commented: “love you Mama.”

Along with the support of his wife and family, Bieber hit the studio in the summer and shared intimate photos from his recording sessions on social media in May and June, both times with Baldwin by his side.

And in September, Bieber assured fans about the impending release of his upcoming projects, tweeting: “Love you guys. More is coming.”

Fans last saw Bieber on stage performing during this year’s Coachella Music and Arts Festival when he made a surprise appearance for Ariana Grande‘s second weekend of headlining. “I haven’t been on stage in like two years. I came out here I had no idea I was going to be on stage tonight. So anyway, this is my first time on stage in two years. I had to get my groove back, my swag back. By the way — album coming soon,” he said in April.