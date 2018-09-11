Justin Bieber Spends One-on-One Time with Future Father-in-Law Stephen Baldwin

Justin Bieber was spending some quality time with another Baldwin on Monday — and it wasn’t his fiancée Hailey Baldwin!

The 24-year-old “Love Yourself” singer was spotted out with Stephen Baldwin, his soon-to-be father in law.

The two were photographed in Grand Rapids, Michigan together, as they headed to a music festival outside of Detroit.

Both were dressed casually, Bieber in a black hooded sweatshirt and white baseball cap and Baldwin, 52, in a short-sleeve blue T-shirt layered over a long-sleeve grey T-shirt, blue jeans, and a brown cap.

Hailey, meanwhile, was dressed a little fancier on the other side of the country. The 21-year-old attended the Carolina Herrera spring/summer 2019 show in a bold bubblegum pink suit.

“I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé,” Baldwin told WWD.

Bieber proposed to Hailey while on a trip to the Bahamas in July. The singer and model previously dated before breaking up in 2016. This summer, the pair rekindled their relationship and made things official on July 7.

Though the decision to get engaged came rather quickly, the couple is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“They still don’t want a long engagement, but they are also not rushing the wedding,” a source told PEOPLE in August. “It was getting quite intense and they realized they want to enjoy being engaged for a while.”

Added the source: “It’s not like they need to rush — they are both so young. They aren’t slowing things down though because they are unsure if they want to marry; they definitely want to get married.”

That’s good, because Stephen’s brother Alec Baldwin is hoping they’ll wait!

The actor spoke to etalk at The Public premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival. and though he admitted “I know nothing!” about Bieber and Hailey’s wedding plans, he did suggest they take their time.

“People who get married young — and they are very young — I want them to just spend time with each other,” Baldwin, 60, said. “Obviously, him, in particular, has this crazy superstar career.”

He added: “I’m quite a bit older than both of them, but I got married recently, a few years ago. And my wife [Hilaria Baldwin] and I had four kids in four-and-a-half years. We have a lot of little kids. … The thing is, all the work I do now is based on my family. There’s movies I got offered where they say, ‘Come leave town for five weeks. And no, we can’t travel your family with you. We don’t have that in the budget.’ And I pass because I don’t want to be away from my family. And I hope they realize that.”

Adding his final words of wisdom for his niece, Baldwin advised: “If you want to have a successful marriage, you have to be together. You gotta stay together.”