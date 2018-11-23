Justin Bieber Sings 'Happy Birthday' to Wife Hailey Baldwin — and Shoves Her Face into Sheet Cake

Talk about a sweet birthday.

Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a combo Thanksgiving and birthday bash on Thursday with family to celebrate the model turning 22 years old.

Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette shared a video to Instagram that showed the 24-year-old singer approaching his bride with a large sheet cake decked out with white frosting and strawberries. Though the sound has been replaced by Lauv’s “I Like Me Better,” there appears to be a giggly back and forth before Bieber shoves the cake into the birthday girl’s face — much to the delight of those in attendance.

Despite some light damage to her makeup, there were no hard feelings between the couple. Baldwin’s cousin Kahlea shared pics of the aftermath, as Bieber kissed the frosting off of his wife’s face.

Bieber had an additional cake at the ready, which he lit up before leading a crowd of loved ones through a spirited rendition of “Happy Birthday.” This time, the cake stayed off Baldwin’s face.

“First married birthday!” one of the well-wishers can be heard yelling as the newly 22-year-old blows out the candles.

Earlier in the day, Mallette wished her new daughter-in-law a happy birthday with a sweet post on Twitter.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !! I LOVE YOU!! I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!” Mallette, 43, tweeted.

The birthday shout-out comes a week after the model changed her Instagram handle to read “Hailey Bieber,” as well as in her bio to read, “Hailey Rhode Bieber.”

The Biebers wed in a secret ceremony in September, just two months after the singer, 24, proposed with a custom oval engagement ring on July 7 while in the Bahamas.

The name change comes after Baldwin was spotted at Levi’s new Time Square Flagship store opening in N.Y.C. on Thursday evening, rocking the brand’s iconic trucker jacket with her new married last name splashed across the back.

The “Love Yourself” singer also confirmed their marital status. “My wife is awesome,” he captioned a photo of the pair smiling and holding hands.