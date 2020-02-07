Justin Bieber is hoping that fans will share his intentions to give back.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the music video for the 25-year-old pop star’s latest single, “Intentions” features three women from Los Angeles’ Alexandria House, an organization that helps women and children move from crisis to stability.

The music video also included the announcement of the Intentions Fund to help the women and the “dreams of the families” that the Alexandria House supports.

The song features rapper Quavo, who Bieber worked with back in 2017 on the DJ Khaled song “I’m the One” along with Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.

The music video begins by introducing Bahri, who was born in Saudi Arabia and hopes to be the first from her family to graduate from college; Marcy, who was raised in foster care, escaped an abusive relationship, and hopes to help foster youth find the resources they need; and Angela, who has experienced homelessness and even sings her own verse in the music video.

Throughout the music video, Bieber and Quavo help make the dreams of Bahri, Marcy and Angela come true.

Bieber gifts Bahri with a new car so she won’t have to worry about getting to class, Marcy’s family with backpacks full of supplies, and Angela with studio time so that she can spread awareness about homelessness in an artistic way.

“Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter/ Gorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you’re a killer,” Bieber sings in the chorus. “Shower you with all my attention/ Yeah these are my only intentions.”

The new track joins two previously released singles off of Changes, “Yummy” and “Get Me” featuring Kehlani. Prior to “Yummy,” the pop star had not released a solo single in four years.

Image zoom Quavo, Justin Bieber Justin Bieber/Youtube

Bieber was clearly excited for the new song’s release, and shared several Instagram posts on Thursday counting down to the drop of the music video.

The singer also teased the rest of the album on Thursday using the Instagram Story filter called “What Changes track are you?” after teasing a short clip of the “Intentions” music video.

Image zoom Quavo and Justin Bieber at Alexandria House Justin Bieber/Youtube

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Youtube

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Youtube

Using the filter, Bieber fans were quick to compile the song names, which include collaborations with Post Malone and Clever (“Forever”), Lil Dicky (“Running Over”) and Travis Scott (“Second Emotion”).

The album contains a total of 17 songs, according to the filter.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Announces Valentine’s Day Release Date for New Album Changes

Image zoom Justin Bieber using the "What Changes track are you?" filter on his Instagram story Justin Bieber/Instagram

The release of “Intentions” coincides with his appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The Grammy-winner will perform “Yummy” on the show as RuPaul makes his hosting debut. It will be Bieber’s third time on SNL following performances in 2013 and 2010.

Bieber will also be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March and has been rolling out a 10-part docu-series on YouTube. The series, which debuted Jan. 27, has documented his past struggles with drugs and alcohol as well as his battle with Lyme disease.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Was ‘Nervous’ About Making Commitment to Now-Wife Hailey Baldwin Before Proposal

Image zoom YouTube

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s—, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he wrote on Instagram Jan. 8.

“It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever,” he continued.

Changes is set to be released on Feb. 14, and Bieber will be touring for the album beginning in May.