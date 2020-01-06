Watch Justin Bieber Shove Scooter Braun’s Face Into Plate of Cake in ‘Yummy’ Video Outtake

Scooter Braun is in on the joke as he receives his just desserts in a new clip.

On Sunday, Braun, 38, shared an outtake from the music video to Justin Bieber‘s first new solo single in four years, “Yummy,” which debuted on Friday.

In the brief deleted scene, Bieber, 25, tricks his longtime manager into leaning up close to a plate of yellow cake, playfully pressing Braun’s face into the dessert. Braun then takes the joke in stride, stepping up to dance to the song and eventually wiping the mess of icing from his face.

“Official music video for #yummy is out right now. @justinbieber I don’t remember this part 😂🎂😋,” Braun captioned the post.

Braun — who was involved in a heated public back-and-forth dispute with Taylor Swift concerning the rights to the singer/songwriter’s catalog of music — received many laughs in the comment section, including from Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, who wrote, “omg dead.”

Just a day after releasing the single, Bieber debuted the “Yummy” music video on Saturday, showing off his pink hair in the visual accompaniment to the track, which will be featured on his upcoming album.

In the video, the pop superstar dines — and dances — at a restaurant with a variety of fashionable guests. During the meal, Bieber’s table also gets a visit from one of his adorable cats, who makes a brief cameo to sniff some of the various dishes.

Bieber’s long-awaited solo single is a pop-infused R&B track that sees the singer promise to be on his way “any night, any day,” and that all his love needs to do is “say the word” as she has “got that yummy-yum.”

In a Q&A with fans on YouTube, Bieber also revealed that the steamy track was inspired by wife Hailey Baldwin.

In June, Swift, 30, publicly slammed Braun for acquiring her music catalog from her former label Big Machine. Their feud continued when Swift accused Braun of blocking her from performing her old songs.

In November, Braun broke his silence on his feud with Swift saying during a Q&A moderated by Variety, “I just think we live in a time with toxic division and people thinking that social media is the appropriate place to air out on each other and not have conversations.”

The record executive, who declined to mention Swift by name at the time, went on to say that the ideal solution would be to discuss the issue privately.

“What I’ll say is, people need to communicate and when people are able to communicate I think they work things out,” he continued. “I think a lot of times things are miscommunicated, but I believe that people are fundamentally good.”