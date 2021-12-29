Justin Bieber Shares Sweet Selfie with His 'Favorite Girls' — His Wife and Sisters! — from Seaside Location

Justin Bieber is spending quality time with his main ladies!

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old singer shared a photo on Instagram alongside his wife, supermodel Hailey Baldwin and his two younger sisters.

"My favorite girlsss," he captioned the black-and-white selfie from a seaside location with Baldwin, 25, and sisters Allie, 14, and Jazmyn, 13.

Allie later returned the sentiment by commenting "love you" on the photo.

In addition to Allie and Jazmyn, the "Peaches" singer has 3-year-old sister Bay, and 12-year-old brother Jaxon.

In November, Bieber, who is nominated for eight Grammys this year, shared a series of sweet photos with Jaxon in honor of his 12th birthday — whom he is "honored" to be a "big brother" to.

"I sit here and look at all of these photos and I'm reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro," he captioned the Instagram post. "I am so proud of you. I can't believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing, sweet, handsome, special boy and I'm honored to be your big brother."

Bieber has proven to be a family man in the past, and even hinted at starting a family of his own with Baldwin.

During the Amazon Prime Video documentary Justin Bieber: Our World — which was filmed in 2020 — Bieber said he was hoping they'd "start trying" for a baby in 2021.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget," he said, to which Baldwin remarked: "We shall see."

Meanwhile, Baldwin turned to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for motherhood advice in a deleted scene from the latest episode of her YouTube talk show Who's in My Bathroom?.

"I literally know zero about being a mom, but I do want kids one day," Bieber said earlier this month, prefacing the question.

"Being easy on yourself," Huntington-Whiteley, 34, recommended. "Because it's full-on, and it's a juggle. Whether you're a stay-at-home mom, whether you're a working mom, it's a juggle and you take on a lot, just trying to be really kind to yourself and easy on yourself. And that's just from my own personal experience.