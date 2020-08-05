Justin Bieber Shares Photos from His Joint Baptism with Wife Hailey Baldwin: 'Trust in Jesus'

"This was one of most special moments of my life," the singer wrote on his Instagram

Justin Bieber is opening up about a special moment he shared with wife Hailey Baldwin.

On Wednesday, the "Yummy" singer, 26, revealed that he was baptized with the 23-year-old model and shared several photos of the religious rite on his Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen holding hands as they're submerged underwater.

"The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together!" Bieber captioned the shots. "This was one of most special moments of my life."

"Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family," he added.

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Justin Bieber/instagram

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Justin Bieber/instagram

Religion has always been a huge part of Bieber and Baldwin's relationship. The pair first met as children in 2009, but reconnected during a service for the Hillsong Church in New York City several years later.

The couple got engaged in the Bahamas in July 2018 and wed just two months later in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York. In September 2019, they celebrated their marriage again in a religious wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

Earlier this year, Bieber spoke about his spirituality and how he was letting his faith guide him into the "next step" of his relationship with Baldwin.

"I want to start my own family, in due time," he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in an interview. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure.”

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Justin Bieber/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Though the couple have had their rough patches in the past, Baldwin told Vogue last year that she really fell for Bieber in 2018 during a religious conference in Miami.

As for the type of father he wants to be, “I’m a Jesus follower and I just want to be led by … When you accept Jesus, he says that now you walk with the Holy Spirit. So, I think I just want to be led by the Holy Spirit,” the pop star said.

“We’ve established so much and figured out what’s not important and what is important,” he continued, adding that he wants "to provide a really amazing life for my family, which is incredible."

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

“The common denominator, I promise you, is always church,” she said of their union. “By then we were past the drama.”

Despite their devotion to God, Bieber told the publication at the time that he was hesitant to put any labels on himself.