Justin Bieber Shares Goofy Rap Parody Song 'I Feel Funny' Along with Music Video

The "Peaches" singer, 28, released a silly music video for a jokey rap song titled "I Feel Funny" on Wednesday, which featured him goofing off on an actual music video set in an orange ski mask.

In the lyrics to the song, Bieber raps in an affected voice about everything from being a Pisces to his marriage to wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

"All these hearts, I used to break them/But I've settled down," he raps as he dances around set and steams his clothes with help from rapper Don Toliver.

The short music video was directed by Cole Bennett, who explained that it was shot in between filming the video for Bieber's actual new song, "Honest," which features Toliver and is coming "very very very soon."

"Justin randomly texted me this song one day and said, 'Should we do a visual to this? Song straight to number 1,'" Bennett said. "We joked around about doing a video for it but never did. A few weeks later we were doing a pick up day for a video we had recently shot, but never finished (Honest)."