Justin Bieber Shares First Photos of ‘Bride' Hailey Baldwin at Their Wedding

Justin Bieber is celebrating his bride!

Hours after he and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for the second time in an intimate South Carolina ceremony, Bieber shared his first photos of the night to Instagram.

The musician, 25, posted two sweet snaps of himself and Baldwin seemingly posing in a photo booth. In the first image, the bride and groom share a kiss while Baldwin adjusts Bieber’s bowtie. In the second, the 22-year-old model places her arms around Bieber’s shoulders as the two pose for the camera.

“My bride is 🔥,” he captioned the images, which also included a label that read “The Biebers” with the wedding date.

On Monday night, PEOPLE confirmed that the happy couple celebrated their marriage with a ceremony in front of family and friends, exchanging vows as the sunset at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. The ceremony came a little more than one year after the couple first tied the knot in a New York City courthouse.

Bieber and Baldwin said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Jourdon Dunn and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, and his ex, Caitlin Beadles — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Just before the wedding, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge.

Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar was expected to perform later in the evening.

Just before walking down the aisle, Bieber shared a photo of a new Audemars Piguet watch he bought for the big day. “Got myself a lil wedding gift,” he captioned the image, allowing fans a peek at his tux sleeve as well.

A day before the wedding, which was planned by Mindy Weiss, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner for which the guests arrived at the Moreland Landing venue via speed boats. “They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast,” an insider said, adding that later in the evening, several friends joined the families for bowling at the Boundary on the Montage property.

In August, a source told PEOPLE that the singer and his wife chose the Montage Palmetto Bluff as their wedding destination because Bieber has previously spent time at the hotel brand’s property in Laguna Beach, California.

“The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” the source said. “He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.”

Leading up to his big day, Bieber was “really relaxed,” according to a source, who said, “Justin gave his input [during planning], but really, all he [had] to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party.”

Ahead of the nuptials, Baldwin made sure it would be the perfect celebration.

“Hailey is mostly involved in the planning,” a Bieber source previously told PEOPLE. “Justin lets her take the lead. He jokes that life is better when Hailey is in charge.”

On Wednesday, Jenner and a small group of Baldwin’s girlfriends threw the bride a bachelorette party, which started with a dinner at Ysabel in Los Angeles and continued at Delilah. A source previously told PEOPLE that the group “was in a wild, happy mood” and Baldwin was “all smiles.”

Days before the ceremony, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin “really are two kids who are crazy in love,” adding, “Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated. That’s something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not. Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”