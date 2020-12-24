Justin Bieber Shares Christmas Selfie and Touching Message to Fans: 'Life Is a Rollercoaster'

"What if this holiday and year we decide to look for the wonder that is all around us," Justin Bieber said on Instagram

Justin Bieber is reflecting on the "ups and downs" of life as he gets into the Christmas spirit.

On Thursday, the "Intentions" singer, 26, shared a candid message on Instagram alongside a selfie of the star posing in front of a Christmas tree with a Santa hat on.

"This life is a rollercoaster," Bieber began in his caption. "All of the ups and downs can seem to leave us unsettled. Often times [sic] because bad things have happened in our lives, we live with an expectation that things are just gonna go sour on us."

"What if we switched our mindset from expecting the worst to expecting the best," he continued. "What if this holiday and year we decide to look for the wonder that is all around us."

The Grammy winner — and husband of Hailey Baldwin, who liked the post — ended his note with a suggestion for staying grateful through it all.

"Say things like 'man it sucks this happened but at least i have ______,' " he added. "Gratitude and hopefulness are two things I’m going to get myself for Christmas."

Bieber shared a video of himself — recorded by Baldwin — enjoying wine, while dancing around.

"Ive officially lost it," he captioned the post. "Lol merry christmas."

On Wednesday, the singer also shared a sweet holiday message to his team and Baldwin, 24.

"These people truly make my life so much better. Thank you for being who you are," he wrote. "Words can’t describe the gratitude i feel toward all of you.. thank you thank you thank you."

Bieber has been open about his mental health — and putting his well-being first — over the years.

In his 30-minute documentary special Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, which premiered in October as a follow-up to his docuseries Seasons, Bieber opened up about his suicidal thoughts.

"There were times when I was really, really suicidal," he said in the film. "Really like, 'Man, is this pain ever gonna go away?' It was so consistent. The pain was so consistent. I was just suffering ... like, 'Man, I would rather not feel this than feel this."

Elsewhere in the special, Bieber explained that facing your hardships and pitfalls is the best way to "grow" as a person: "It's so hard to show your weakness, but acknowledging your weakness allows you to grow."

In March 2019, a source close to the singer told PEOPLE he was beginning to "thoughtfully" put his mental health as a priority.

"For the first time in a long time, he is really addressing the things he needs to address," the source said at the time. "And just because he’s not standing on the mountaintop saying, 'I take this specific medication' doesn't mean that he isn't thoughtfully figuring things out."

The source also explained how his wife Hailey was instrumental in supporting him through the process.