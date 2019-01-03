Justin Bieber Serenades Wife Hailey Baldwin with a Playful Performance of 'Sexual Healing'

It doesn’t take a psychic to know what’s on Justin Bieber’s mind!

While standing outside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills with Hailey Baldwin on Wednesday, the “Love Yourself,” singer, 24, started serenading his wife with Marvin Gaye’s classic — and sultry — hit, “Sexual Healing.”

In a video obtained by TMZ, the pair can be seen standing together outside the hotel, before the Canadian pop star abruptly launches into the tune. Taking the unique public display of affection in stride, the 22-year-old model had a big smile on her face throughout the serenade — though she soon ducked behind a column.

Spreading the love around, at one point, the singer even turned to a nearby man, who playfully held out his hand for Bieber to hold. The man went on to pull out his phone, and the whole group posed for selfies together.

Baldwin wore a pair of dark pants with a grey sweatshirt and jacket for the casual outing, while Bieber wore a yellow sweatshirt with black sweatpants.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Bieber has been seen singing his heart out to Baldwin in public.

In September, shortly after the couple secretly tied the knot, Bieber was spotted singing with a guitar outside London’s Buckingham Palace, singing in front of a group of fans that included his new wife.

In addition to telling the model that he loved her, Bieber serenaded her with an acoustic version of his 2016 collaboration with Major Lazer and MØ, titled “Cold Water.”

“Nobody recognized Justin at first because he had a hoodie on,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “Then he just took his guitar out and started serenading Hailey while she recorded him her phone. He played for around 20 minutes and dedicated “Cold Water” and a cover of [Tracy Chapman’s] “Fast Car” to her, saying, ‘This is for the love of my life.’”

The source added, “You could see that Hailey was really touched — she put her hands over her mouth. The crowd was really touched too.”

Days before the couple’s latest outing, the newlyweds celebrated their first New Year’s Eve as a married couple in Oahu, Hawaii, alongside their friends pastor Carl Lentz, his wife Laura Lentz, and pro-surfer Kelia Termini, a source told PEOPLE.

According to Instagram story posts shared by Laura and Termini, the group lit sparklers from a bonfire before the clock struck midnight.

Baldwin also snapped selfies with Laura and Termini, which she later shared to her own Instagram story.

The couple recently took the first step to expanding their family, adopting an adorable dog named Oscar Bieber.

In December, each showed off photos of their precious pooch. “Merry christmas from Oscar,” Bieber wrote on one photo.

However, that doesn’t mean the couple are ready to launch into full-blown parent mode.

In her recent cover story for Vogue Arabia, the model shared that she and her husband weren’t planning on having children “anytime soon.”