Justin Bieber Sells 291-Song Catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a Reported $200 Million

"Justin is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal," Bieber's manager Scooter Braun said

By
Published on January 24, 2023 05:30 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Justin Bieber. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for The Met Museum/Vogue

Justin Bieber has received a yummy, yummy payday after selling his 291-song catalog for a reported $200 million.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old Grammy-winning musician sold the rights to every song he's released, or had interest in, up until the end of 2021 to Hipgnosis Songs Capital — the same company to which artists including Kenny Chesney and Justin Timberlake have recently sold their catalogs.

The sale includes Bieber's six studio albums — My World 2.0, Under the Mistletoe, Believe, Purpose, Changes and Justice — and other projects including My World and Journals, as well as the hit singles "Baby," "Boyfriend," "What Do You Mean?" "Sorry," "Love Yourself," "Yummy," "Holy" and "Peaches," among others.

Billboard priced the deal at just over $200 million.

"This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70," said Merck Mercuriadis, founder of Hipgnosis Song Management, which manages the music rights company. "At only 28 years of age, he is one of a handful of defining artists of the streaming era that has revitalized the entire music industry."

Hipgnosis now owns a 100% interest in profits made from Bieber's writing and recording credits as well as "neighboring rights," otherwise known as the money made from any public plays of the song in stores, restaurants, etc. His recorded masters, however, will continue to be owned by Universal Music Group in perpetuity.

Bieber's longtime manager, Scooter Braun, also spoke about the catalog sale in a statement. "Justin is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal," the music mogul said.

Scooter Braun
Scooter Braun. Rich Fury/Getty

"For 15 years I have been grateful to witness this journey and today I am happy for all those involved. Justin's greatness is just beginning," continued Braun, 41.

The "Never Say Never" musician joins other artists who've recently sold their music catalogs including Bob Dylan, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young.

Related Articles
John Fogerty performs for the 40th Anniversary of “A Capitol Fourth” on PBS
John Fogerty Buys Control of Creedence Clearwater Revival Catalog After 50-Year Fight: 'Still in Shock'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: 2022 Lil Nas X poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2023 Nominees Including Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
justin timberlake
Justin Timberlake Sells His Music Catalog in Deal Worth a Reported $100 Million
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez's Dating History: From Justin Bieber to The Weeknd
Celebrities with Species Named After Them
Sting Sells Music Catalog to Universal in Deal Worth a Reported $300 Million
Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: A Timeline of the Ticketmaster Fiasco
Ashanti performs onstage during HelloBeautiful Interludes Live presents Ashanti at Terminal West
Ashanti Hopes to Shed Light on Sexual Harassment in the Music Industry: 'It Could Happen to Anyone'
Bob Dylan Life in Photos
Bob Dylan's Life in Photos
neil diamond
Neil Diamond Sells Entire Music Catalog, Including 110 Unreleased Songs, to Universal Music Group
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back
Billie Eilish
21 of Billie Eilish's Biggest Moments, in Celebration of Her 21st Birthday!
Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA
Who Is Finneas O'Connell's Girlfriend? All About Claudia Sulewski
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
Skylar Grey attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
Skylar Grey, Songwriter for Rihanna, Eminem and Diddy, Sold Her Entire Song Catalog to Pay for Divorce
Madonna
Madonna Says She Refuses to Sell Her Song Catalog Because 'Ownership Is Everything'
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter