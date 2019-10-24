A Complete History of Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez's On-Again, Off-Again Relationship

In August 2016, Bieber threatened to leave Instagram after his rumored relationship with Sofia Richie was met with criticism from fans. “I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate,” Bieber captioned a black-and-white photo with the model. “This is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like.”

Gomez quickly weighed in with her own bit of advice. “If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – It should be special between you two only,” Gomez commented on his post. “Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before any one ever did.” Bieber responded: “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way.” The back-and-forth didn’t last long, however. Gomez eventually took to her Snapchat to apologize for her initial comment.