Justin Bieber Says 'There's So Much to Look Forward to' and 'Best Is Still Ahead' in Father's Day Post 

"Honored to be your son," the "Peaches" singer wrote on Father's Day alongside a throwback picture of his younger self and his dad, Jeremy Bieber

Justin Bieber is showing his appreciation for his dad, Jeremy Bieber.

In honor of Father's Day on Sunday, the Canadian crooner shared an old picture of himself and his dad hanging out in nature.

"Love you pops!" Bieber, 28, captioned the sweet post. "Happy Father's Day! So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us!"

"Honored to be your son," he added.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 19: Singer Justin Bieber and his father Jeremy Jack Bieber are seen near the 'Arc de Triomphe' monument on September 19, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images) Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC

In two other posts on Sunday, the "Sorry" singer also celebrated Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, marking the date that news of the Confederate surrender reached the last enslaved Black people. Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas in 1865 some two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation legally freed slaves in the Southern States.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill to make the occasion a federal holiday.

Last week, Bieber revealed his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

He first opened up about his diagnosis on June 10. In addition to facial paralysis, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause hearing loss and requires prompt treatment so it does not become permanent.

"Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he began.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he continued before he winked his other eye. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

He then addressed his fans who were "frustrated" about the postponement of his upcoming performances.

"I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," he explained. "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."

"But in the meantime," he added as he tried to smile. "This isn't it. I got to get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be."