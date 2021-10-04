Justin Bieber talked about his New Years Eve 2020 concert in an exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary Justin Bieber: Our World

Justin Bieber Says He 'Definitely Felt the Nerves' Leading Up to First Concert in 3 Years

Justin Bieber has been a pop star since he was a teenager, but that doesn't mean he doesn't still feel the pressures of performing before millions of adoring fans.

In a clip from his upcoming Amazon Studios' Prime Video documentary Justin Bieber: Our World shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the "Peaches" singer, 27, explained his headspace ahead of his first concert in three years, which took place on New Years Eve 2020.

"I definitely felt the nerves leading up to it," Bieber told Jason Kennedy. "I think sometimes nerves are coming from a good place, because you care."

That show, in which Bieber performed at the Beverly Hilton Hotel before a small crowd of invited guests and the millions of fans who tuned into the livestream, and the preparation that went into it are chronicled in Justin Bieber, Our World, which is set for release on Oct. 8 on Amazon Prime Video.

"There's a lot of moments that I messed up. But I think being okay with your little mistakes… I mean, nothing's going to be perfect," Bieber said in the clip. "So next time, you just take those mistakes and you do it better. That's life. You want to get better at something, you gotta be willing to make mistakes. I heard this saying like, 'You miss all the shots you don't take.' So you take the shot. If you miss, you miss, but at least you tried."

Bieber also shared a clip from the documentary in which he told wife Hailey Bieber, 24, about his nerves, which he said felt like "a little bit of butterflies in my stomach."

"If you're nervous, then I'm nervous with you," she responded.

The two-time Grammy winner said that making the New Years Eve show happen amid a pandemic was "difficult," and that he and his team had to work through various logistics to keep everyone safe.

Justin Bieber: Our World Justin Biebers' Our World Cover Poster | Credit: Amazon Studios

"All of the checks and balances that went along with putting together this show, from the COVID tests, to some people actually getting COVID during the process and having to wait in quarantine for 15 days or however long it took for it to pass," Bieber said. "There was just hurdles, and it's already hard enough to put on a show at this level. But to do it during a pandemic with all of the other… [it's] the whole kit and caboodle."

The 90-minute documentary, directed by Michael D. Ratner, comes after the release of Justin Bieber: Seasons 2020, which chronicled the star's return to music amid personal struggles, including a Lyme disease diagnosis and drug use.

Bieber recently returned to the stage for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, where he performed his hit "Stay" with The Kid LAROI, and "Ghost" off his latest album Justice.