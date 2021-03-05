Justin Bieber Robs a Bank and Goes on a High-Speed Police Chase in New 'Hold On' Music Video

The star released the music video for his new single, "Hold On," off of his upcoming album Justice

Justin Bieber is on the run.

In the opening sequence of his new "Hold On" music video released on Friday, the star, 27, can be seen racing through the streets on a motorcycle, with police on his tail.

The clip then takes viewers to what happened before the chase, showing that Bieber robbed a bank with a plastic squirt gun that he spray-painted black to look real in order to pay for the mounting medical expenses of his love interest (played by Tigertail actress Christine Ko), who is receiving cancer treatment.

After Bieber robs the bank, the high-speed chase begins. Even after being shot by police, he continues racing to the hospital in order to hug his ailing love.

"Take my hand and hold on/Tell me everything that you need to say/'Cause I know how it feels to be someone/Feels to be someone who loses their way," Bieber sings in the chorus as the chaos ensues.

Ahead of the music video's premiere on Friday, Bieber sat down with TV host Jason Kennedy to talk about the song's inspiration.

"This song is basically a hopeful record," Bieber said. "A lot of us, I think, want to give up at times. We want to let go and give up, but I think the message is just hold on. There's a lot to look forward to and there's a lot that we can't control, but there is hope and holding on to that is something that I like to do."

After that response, Bieber — who had just returned from a trip to Paris on Thursday after celebrating his 27th birthday there — let out a laugh and said, "I'm still stuck on how stupid I sounded two seconds ago."

His wife, Hailey Baldwin, can then be heard in the background of the video saying, "No you didn't! It wasn't stupid, it was funny."

"Hold On" will be featured on Bieber's upcoming sixth studio album, Justice, alongside previously released singles "Lonely," "Anyone" and "Holy," his song with Chance the Rapper.

"There is obviously a lot going on in this world that we live in: a lot of pain, a lot of injustice, so if I can make a project that keeps the conversation on justice and what that looks like — my name actually means justice — that's ultimately what I want to do," Bieber told Kennedy of the new album, set for release on March 19.

"It definitely feels good to make music that can provide comfort in this really uncomfortable time that we're living in," he added.

While announcing the album's release date last week, Bieber similarly said that the project is his "small part" in providing both comfort and, well, justice for those feeling helpless.

"JUSTICE the album March 19th. In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone," he wrote on Instagram, sharing the album's cover. "Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless."

"Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren't alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another," he added. "I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united."

"I can't think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them," Bieber said in a statement at the time. "Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it's been healing and transformative."

Later that month, he released a second music video for "Anyone" featuring adorable footage of him and Baldwin, 24.