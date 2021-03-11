Justin Bieber Reveals Tracklist for Upcoming Album Justice with Songs Like 'Unstable,' 'Peaches'

This is the singer's sixth studio album and follow-up to last year's Changes

Justin Bieber is teasing his new album as the release date fast approaches.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a photo on social media showing a board with notecards pinned to it, presumably unveiling the final tracklist for his sixth studio album Justice, out next Friday, March 19. The lineup includes already-released singles like "Hold On," "Holy," "Lonely" and "Anyone," plus new song titles.

Other song names include: "2 Much," "Die For You," "Deserve You," "As I Am," "Somebody," "Love You Diff," "Off My Face," "Loved By You," "Ghost," "Unstable" and "Peaches."

Announcing Justice late last month, Bieber said it will be his "small part" in providing both comfort and justice for those feeling helpless.

"In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone," the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram, sharing the album's cover. "Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless."

"Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren't alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another," he continued. "I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united."

"This is me doing a small part. My part," Bieber ended his note. "I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."