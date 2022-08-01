Justin Bieber resumed his Justice World Tour in Italy Sunday, nearly two months after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber Performs First Show Since Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis: 'You Can't Keep This Guy Down'

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

Justin Bieber is back on stage and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber is there to support him.

The 28-year-old performed shirtless at the Lucca Summer Festival in central Italy Sunday, marking his first live performance since he was forced to postpone the U.S. leg of his Justice World Tour on June 10.

"One thing I know for certain is you can't keep this guy down..." the singer's wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 25, posted as a caption on an Instagram story taken backstage from the show.

Bieber made the decision to cancel the remainder of his U.S. tour after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused him to have a partial facial paralysis.

In addition, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can also cause hearing loss and requires prompt treatment so it does not become permanent.

"In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed," read a statement on the official Instagram account for the Justice World Tour at the time.

Justin Bieber Returns to Stage After Health Struggles Credit: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

On Instagram, Justin shared a video describing his situation.



"Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on," he said. "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he continued before he winked his other eye. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

Bieber then addressed his fans who were "frustrated" about the postponement of his upcoming performances.

"I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," he explained. "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."

Earlier this year, Baldwin Bieber suffered her own health scare, after revealing in March that she was eating breakfast with husband Justin Bieber when she "started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital."

There, doctors found that she had "suffered a very small blood clot" to her brain, which led to a "small lack of oxygen." Her body was able to pass the blood clot on its own, she explained, and she "recovered completely within a few hours."