The married couple travelled to the Bahamas for two weeks after Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome and forced to postpone the U.S. leg of his Justice World Tour

Justin Bieber Returns to the U.S. with Wife Hailey from Vacation Following Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are officially back in the United States.

Following a two-week getaway to the Bahamas after Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome and forced to postpone the U.S. leg of his Justice World Tour, the married couple was photographed returning to Los Angeles on Monday.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter donned a white hooded sweatshirt, red pants, a baseball cap and sunglasses while riding a golf cart with Hailey, 25, who sported a black collared leather jacket, a white tank top and glasses with her hair in a bun.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Justin Bieber and Hailey | Credit: Shutterstock

"Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues," a source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE, referring to the model's March ministroke, caused by a blood clot that traveled from her heart to her brain. "They're unbreakable."

Earlier this month, Bieber opened up about his diagnosis and told fans the syndrome has caused facial paralysis in an Instagram video.

"Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said in the June 10 clip.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," Bieber continued before he winked his other eye. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

He first postponed two New York City concerts before moving the rest of the North American dates and addressed fans who were "frustrated" during the video.

"I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," he explained. "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."

"But in the meantime," he added as he tried to smile. "This isn't it. I got to get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be."

He thanked fans for their support and vowed he was doing all he can to "get better."

Less than a week after posting the video, Bieber announced the rest of his Justice World Tour's North American dates would be delayed until further notice.

"In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed," read a statement on the official Instagram account for the Justice World Tour.

Regarding the "Peaches" singer's health condition, the statement said Bieber "continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer."

Tour promoter AEG Presents did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

The caption of the post read, "With a heavy heart, it saddens us to make this announcement about the #justicetour. We are sending you lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery🤍 we are always here cheering you on @justinbieber."

Details on rescheduled U.S. dates will be made public shortly, according to the statement.

During a June 15 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote her new skincare line Rhode, Hailey said she and Bieber are now "closer than ever."

"I think honestly the silver lining in what I went through, what he went through, is it really bonds you," she said.

During her appearance, Hailey also assured fans that Bieber is on the mend.