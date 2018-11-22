Aaron Carter feels he hasn’t gotten the respect he deserves in the music industry.

On Thursday, Carter, 30, took a break from promoting his latest album Love, to call out today’s generation of artists for not paying him homage.

“Listen man. I can’t sit here & just not say anything to that, I’ve been born in this industry before he was born,” Carter wrote on Twitter in response to a fan who questioned why Carter “never reached the level of success” as Justin Bieber.

“I’ve had harder times and always bounce back. No I’m not Justin Bieber I’m Aaron Carter. I’m also in construction,” Carter continued. “I paved the way. These kids have NEVER paid me homage.”

Bieber, 24, later responded to Carter’s tweet by raving over the artist and offering his support.

“Aaron carter i had your album when I was little. And bumped the song Aaron’s party. I was like 7. if you need a hype man I got you,” the “Sorry” singer wrote.

“All love over here Aaron. You got my support,” Bieber added.

Carter was quick to accept Bieber’s offer writing, “I appreciate your support means a lot. Nothing but love bro.”

the “Aaron’s Party” singer also wrote: “No bro it’s all good. No hype needed fr people just come at me sideways and I’m just doing my best I’ve also been a big supporter of you since your start. I also stood in line to watch your movie man. It’s all LøVë ps your music insipired [sic] my new stuff. So there’s that.”

Shortly after, Carter went on to reveal everything he’s thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving.

“At the grocery store getting ready for thanksgiving with my love in my first home ever with her parents and grandparents hosting our first thanksgiving. So much to be grateful for. Everyone have a beautiful holiday,” Carter tweeted.

Aaron Carter Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/ Getty Images

In September, seven months after telling PEOPLE he was taking a break from dating, Carter revealed he had a new girlfriend— Los Angeles-based artist Lina Valentina.

“No one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me EVER,” he wrote in a gushing post on Instagram. “You have my heart for the rest of my life our relationship is new but we WILL grown [sic] old together and have our family and I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of.”