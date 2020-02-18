Justin Bieber Says He Was 'Wild' and 'Reckless' in a Former Relationship: 'I Got Better'

In both his career and his personal life, Justin Bieber says he has come a long way.

In a recent candid interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the singer talked about his new album Changes and how he has evolved in his relationships, including how much both his faith and wife Hailey Baldwin have impacted his outlook on the present and future.

But the road to their happily ever after wasn’t easy.

“I’d let [Hailey] know prior to the tour when we were hanging a lot. I said, ‘Listen, I’m still really hurt and still trying to figure out my way, and I’m not ready to make a commitment to you in a way that … I just don’t want to say something and do the opposite,’ ” Bieber, 25, said of the time before they got together. “I was at the point where I’d done that in the past. And I just was honest with her. I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be faithful,’ and all this sort of stuff that I wanted to be, but I just wasn’t there yet.”

“I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship,” he added when Lowe asked why he felt he behaved in that way. “I think I still was dealing with a lot of unforgiveness [sic] and all that sort of stuff. So to be honest, I don’t think I even knew what I was really struggling with at the time. I don’t think I knew I was dealing with unforgiveness [sic] .”

“I was just in a place where I knew I didn’t want to tell [Hailey] one thing, and … I felt like she respected me at the time and I had a lot of respect for her, and so I just didn’t want to say something and then she’d see me off doing some other thing,” Bieber explained. “But either way, she loved me, and seeing me with other people hurt her. And so, with that being said, she went out and did things that hurt me. And so just this hurt — I’ve hurt her, she hurt me. And then before tour, we just really stopped talking. I was really upset.”

While the “Intentions” singer didn’t name his ex specifically, he dated Selena Gomez from 2010 to 2012 and sparked rumors they were back together in October 2017. The former couple was spotted together as recently as March 2018, before Bieber proposed to Baldwin, 23, that June.

“In my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless. This time, I took the time to really build myself and focus on me and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff. And yeah, I got better. And so [Hailey] would reach out to people that we knew, [to] check in [on me],” Bieber said.

“You’d hear like, ‘Oh, he’s doing so well,’ and she would be so pissed off because she’s like, ‘He’s not doing well without me.’ Right?” Bieber asked Baldwin, who was in the room with her husband and Lowe.

“As much as you want to think you’re happy for someone, it sucks to hear that they’re happy without you,” the model said from off-camera.

Bieber said he “didn’t know what the heck was going on,” so he “took a deep dive into [his] faith” to figure it all out — something that he told Lowe may have saved his life.

“It would’ve been no bueno. It was bad … I don’t know if I’d be alive, for sure,” the pop star said. “It was dark, really dark. So I’m very, very grateful to have influences in my life that have played a huge part in me, seeing their relationship with Jesus and their relationship with their wives and their relationship with their kids and saying, ‘That’s what I want,’ and I’m striving after that.”

As for realizing Baldwin was the one, Bieber said “something just clicked” after seeing her at an event and picking up on her “nurturing” nature toward a baby she was holding.

“I was like, ‘I want the mother of my children to look at a baby the way that she [is].’ … I just saw something so special and I just was like, ‘I want that,’ and I knew she could offer that to me,” he recalled. “A couple months later, I popped the question. And then it was a couple months later, we got married.”

