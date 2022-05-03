Justin Bieber Recalls 'Emotional Breakdown' Thinking Marriage Would Fix His Problems: 'It's a Journey'

Justin Bieber spoke to Apple Music about embracing spirituality, realizing his marriage to Hailey Bieber wouldn't solve his personal problems, and how it's all led him to a positive place today

Justin Bieber is opening up about his emotional journey.

In a clip from a new interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden shared exclusively with PEOPLE on Monday, the 28-year-old superstar spoke about embracing spirituality in his life, realizing his marriage to Hailey Baldwin Bieber wouldn't solve his personal problems, and how it's all led him to a positive place today.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't," Bieber told the radio host. "It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you're a bit of a hypocrite man."

"You want your wife to do something that you're not doing and it's like, it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were," continued the "Honest" singer. "And that's just a result of trauma and life circumstances."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bieber then detailed how he's been positively impacted by religion's increased role in his life. "But for me, obviously I've been so just very public about my faith journey and how my relationship with Jesus has helped me to just not be so hard on myself," he said. "Just the idea that I'm forgiven and that he's walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself."

Furthermore, the Drew House founder expressed hope for others to form a strong relationship with God like he has. "I think that that's ultimately what's going to encourage the people of the world of like, it's discouraging out here sometimes, life smacks you in the face and it can be hard to get back up," explained Bieber.

"But when you can have a perspective that God is not an angry dude, he is a loving, considerate, compassionate God who knows what we're going through and just wants us to be the best versions of ourselves. And so that for me in that perspective has really changed everything, man."

Elsewhere in the Apple Music interview, Bieber revealed he's working on a new album to follow 2021's Justice, which spawned hits including "Holy" with Chance the Rapper, "Peaches" with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and "Ghost."

"I don't think there's a date yet, but I do know that we're wrapping it up," he told Ebro, per Billboard. "It's almost done. It sounds really good. I'm really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Likely to appear on the forthcoming album is Bieber's recent single "Honest" with Don Toliver and potentially the tongue-in-cheek "I Feel Funny," both released last week alongside music videos.

Fans will also hear a guest appearance from John Mayer on the musician's seventh studio album. "He's someone who I've looked up to for a long time," Bieber said of the 44-year-old "Last Train Home" performer. "So we were at Henson the studio, and I was working on this song and he came in and he's like, 'Can I go in the booth?' And I was like, 'Yeah, bro, go in.'"