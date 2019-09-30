Justin Bieber Is 'Really Relaxed' Ahead of Tying the Knot Again with Hailey Baldwin, Source Says

Justin Bieber isn’t nervous about tying the knot for the second time.

A source close to the singer tells PEOPLE Bieber, 25, has been enjoying his wedding festivities ahead of his religious ceremony to wife Hailey Baldwin in South Carolina, where they will get married again Monday evening in front of their friends and families.

“Justin is really relaxed right now. You wouldn’t know that he’s getting married. He’s all smiles, really upbeat and happy. Doesn’t seem nervous at all,” the source says.

The couple first wed in September 2018 when they secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month.

And for their second ceremony, the pair booked the Montage Palmetto Bluff, a luxury resort within the Palmetto Bluff residential community in Bluffton, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

“Hailey is really the one who did all the planning,” the source says. “Justin gave his input, but really, all he has to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party.”

On Sunday, a day before their second “I Do’s,” the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner for their loved ones. “Last night, he was really in a great mood. He’s having the best weekend ever,” the source shares.

As Bieber and Baldwin, 22, get ready for their big day on Monday, the source adds that the pop star had a “heart-to-heart talk” with his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin.

Leading up to the South Carolina wedding, Bieber thanked actor Stephen and his wife Kennya on Instagram.

Along with a throwback photo of him and Hailey with her parents on the night they first met, Bieber wrote: “Me and the wife! and the in laws !! Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me.”

After the pair tie the knot for a second time, an insider previously told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin will be “taking a break” to “enjoy a honeymoon.”