Justin Bieber Reveals What He's Reading to Keep His Marriage Strong and 'Affair-Proof'

Justin Bieber is studying up on how to be a good husband to wife Hailey Baldwin.

On Wednesday night, the 25-year-old pop star shared a photo featuring some of the books that he is currently reading, revealing that one of those “essential” books is a self-help guidebook for “building an affair-proof marriage.”

The book, titled His Needs, Her Needs: Building an Affair-Proof Marriage, is written by Willard F. Harley Jr., who is a clinical psychologist and marriage counselor.

Harley’s book is reportedly meant to help couples learn how to care for their significant other by identifying the 10 most important needs within marriage — admiration, affection, an attractive spouse, conversation, domestic support, family commitment, financial support, honesty and openness, recreational companionship, sexual fulfillment — and then teaching you how to fulfill those needs, per the book’s Amazon listing.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Celebrates 10th Anniversary of His Breakthrough Single ‘Baby’ with Throwback Post

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram. Inset: Gotham/GC Images

The two other books featured in Bieber’s snap were the Bible, as the singer is an outspoken Christian, and Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter, a business book by Liz Wiseman and Greg McKeown.

Bieber’s focus on maintaining a healthy marriage comes just four months after the “Yummy” singer — who married the model, 22, for the first time in September 2018 — opened up about how he had “abused all of [his] relationships” and was “disrespectful to women” during his early fame.

In a lengthy and vulnerable Instagram post he explained that the fame had been detrimental to his personal growth, as he never learned the true meaning of responsibility and was never able to develop skills beyond his music career.

“Everyone did everything for me, so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility,” he explained in the post, which he shared in September 2019. “By this point, I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted.”

“This is a very scary concept for anyone,” Bieber continued. “By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world.”

RELATED: How the Hadids Are Helping Hailey Baldwin and Husband Justin Bieber in His Lyme Disease Battle

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ENT/Splash

Despite the darkness that encompassed him, Bieber said he found comfort and support in a group of people, including Baldwin, who “encourage him to keep going.”

“Luckily, God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me,” he added, before speaking to how his marriage helped him move forward.

“Now I am navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE’ !! Which is an amazing, crazy, new responsibility,” he shared. “You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man.”

Just one month after the candid post, Bieber and Baldwin wed for a second time, with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends, exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Image zoom Justin and Hailey Bieber wedding photo Jose Villa

On Monday, Bieber showed his wife some admiration and affection (two of the needs Harley lists) in a heartfelt post on Instagram of a poster that read “I Love My Wife.”

“I don’t post this to prove anything, or to try and make people believe I love my wife, I simply think it’s an honoring thing to do, publicly acknowledging your significant other!” he wrote. “Its like we’re all okay with acknowledging an achievement or award, but think there has to be something shady about saying something publicly about the one you love.”

“I have nothing to prove by saying I love my wife. I just think there is power in putting ur wife on a pedestal!” Bieber added. “I like to make my wife feel special and valued, I’ve done a lot of cool things but I don’t think anything comes close to as cool as that.”