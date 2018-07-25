Justin Bieber Reacts to Demi Lovato's Apparent Overdose: 'I Thought She Was Sober'

Demi Lovato received well wishes from many of her famous friends and fans on Tuesday, following news she was hospitalized in Los Angeles after an apparent overdose.

And Justin Bieber is the latest to extend their support.

“It’s very sad. I haven’t talked to her, but my prayers go out to her and her family,” the newly engaged pop star said in a video obtained by The Blast.

“I thought she was sober, that’s terrible, right?” he added.

Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas and ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas were among those to express their support to Lovato after she was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital from her Hollywood Hills home after reportedly being found unconscious by paramedics, according to audio of the 911 call published by TMZ.

Justin Bieber; Demi Lovato

Her rep later confirmed the singer was stable in a statement to PEOPLE: “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Lovato last talked about Bieber in December 2017 when she reflected back to the first time she met him nearly a decade ago.

“I met him at a radio station one time and he was nowhere near the celebrity he is today. He was I think 14 and it was really interesting meeting him. He was like, ‘You’re going to know me someday,’ and I was like, ‘Okay,’ and then he became Justin Bieber,” she said.

Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato in 2011

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years and been open about her struggle to stay sober. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Last March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but in June she released a new song, “Sober” on which she revealed that she had relapsed.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.