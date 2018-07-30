Justin Bieber Raves to Waiter About Hailey Baldwin During Romantic N.Y.C. Dinner Date: Source

Justin Bieber is in love with Hailey Baldwin — and he wants everyone to know it!

The couple, who got engaged earlier this month, had a romantic dinner at New York City’s Casa Restaurant on Sunday, and an onlooker spotted the 24-year-old “Sorry” singer raving about his bride-to-be to the restaurant’s staff.

“Justin Bieber said hello to me with a huge smile. Clearly they were having a great time,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He told his waiter, ‘She’s hot. I did well, huh?’ And Hailey was all smiles.”

The late afternoon meal at the intimate restaurant in Manhattan’s West Village ended with the pair waving to a small group of fans that had gathered outside before speeding off in an SUV.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Splash News

“I’ve never seen anyone so happy,” the source continues. “He was all smiles; proudly looking at her and saying she’s hot and how lucky he is and how he did well. She was giddy. They were adorable.”

RELATED: Cuddle Time! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Snuggle Up Back in the Big Apple

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Splash News

Bieber dropped "No Brainer" — his collaboration with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper and Quavo — last Friday, and it sounds like that may be the last music we hear from him until after he and Baldwin, 21, make it official. When TMZ caught the two out and about on Sunday, they asked Bieber what new tunes were coming next. His response? “I’m getting married!”

When the cameraman inquired as to the identity of the lucky lady, he gestured to Baldwin — who confirmed with a joyful raise of her arms.