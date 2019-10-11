Justin Bieber Raps About Wife Hailey Baldwin, Depression and Taking Time Off in 50 Cent Remix

Justin Bieber is getting his fans excited about potential new music.

On Thursday night, the pop star shared several snippets of a remix he recorded of 50 Cent’s 2003 rap, “Many Men,” to his Instagram Story. In the videos, Bieber, 25, can be seen sitting in a recording studio listening to the rap — which he put a personal spin on by including lyrics about his wife, Hailey Baldwin, depression and taking time off — and mouthing along.

“Took a couple years off / Shed a couple tears, dawg / Messed up here and there / No fear here dawg,” he raps. “Got a wife, livin’ life, livin’ right, yeah, it’s tight / Gluten free, look at me / Who would’ve thought I’d be nice / When I rap I will slap on the beat / I attack with the heat / No strap, I defeat, no cap.”

“My style is impeccable / My wife, yeah, I put her on a pedestal,” he continues. “My life is like a movie, The Incredibles.”

Bieber then goes on to rap about his depression, something he has been candid about dealing with for years and received treatment for in February.

“They put me on some medicine / Never thought that my depression would depend on it / I resented it,” he raps. “Going hard, running on adrenaline / Been a victim of the system, I’m a Christian with a vision, I’m a gentleman.”

Then, he goes into the original chorus of 50 Cent’s rap and sings, “Many men wish death upon me / Blood in my eyes, dawg, and I can’t see / I’m tryin’ to be what I’m destined to be / And people tryin’ to take my life away.”

“I don’t hold grudges cause I ain’t no sucker,” he continues. “Why let it get to me when we don’t even know each other / Go ahead and talk what you talk about me / And I’m gonna turn the other way.”

Though the remix got many fans excited that it might be a sampling of what to expect on his new album (which he teased on an Instagram Live last week by saying, “I’m putting out an album this year”), Bieber clarified that he had no plans to make it a part of any upcoming LP.

“Not album stuff just messing around while Hailey’s doing something video stuff in the other room.. it is tight though,” he wrote on a slide on his Instagram story, adding, “MANY MEN.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, Bieber shared several posts — 13 to be exact — on Instagram asking if anybody would like to “make an offer” on the lavish pad he shares with Baldwin, 22.

Bieber’s photos showed off several areas of the mansion nicknamed “The Tropics,” which he purchased in March for $8.5 million.

“I think I want to sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it,” he wrote in the caption of one post, and added in another, “I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER.”

News of the singer hoping to sell his California mansion comes just weeks after he and his wife tied the knot for a second time with a larger wedding ceremony in South Carolina on Sept. 30.

A little more than one year after the happy couple were married in a New York City courthouse, the pair opted to have another wedding in front of family and friends, exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Bieber and Baldwin said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Usher, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel.

“They had the best wedding and the best celebration,” a Bieber source told PEOPLE at the time. “It was all flawless and absolutely magical. They were thrilled to have their families and friends in South Carolina. It meant more than they imagined. It was all very special.”

“Although they were already married, their religious wedding ceremony was very important,” the source added. “It now feels more official for them.”