Justin Bieber Ranks Wife Hailey Baldwin's Friends — Including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid

Justin Bieber is spilling his guts about wife Hailey Baldwin‘s famous model friends.

The pop star’s week-long takeover of The Late Late Show with James Corden continued on Thursday night when Bieber took part in James Corden‘s popular “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment, in which celebrities have to truthfully answer awkward and embarrassing questions — or eat a selection of unappetizing food.

“What did I get myself into?” Bieber, 25, said at the beginning of the segment as he looked at all of the food options. He and Corden, 41, sat down at a table that featured snacks including bird saliva, cow tongue, ant yogurt and beetle jello shots.

After refusing to answer the first question — and having to take a sip of the shrimp and chili pepper smoothie — Bieber was offered the chance to answer a question about his wife’s friends or eat bull penis.

“Your wife Hailey has some very famous friends that she is very close to,” Corden said. “Rank these friends of hers from your favorite to your least favorite: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.”

After thinking it over, Bieber presented his ranking: “Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne.”

“But here’s the thing — let’s go back to it though,” the “Yummy” singer added, ready to explain his ranking. “I know Kendall the best — I’ve spent the most time with Kendall. She’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara.”

Bieber continued: “So I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship — it’s not like I’m like ‘Screw Cara!’ I don’t want to eat a bull’s penis. It is what it is.”

Back in December, Jenner appeared on Corden’s “Spill Your Guts” segment where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star ranked all of her siblings — Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner — by how good they are at parenting.

“I’d say that Rob is No. 1. He’s so good to his daughter!” Jenner, 24, said at the time, while noting that all of her siblings are “amazing” parents.

“They actually all are amazing,” Jenner said. “They really are. Like, can’t make it up! They are, I swear!”

Bieber, who recently released his latest album Changes, and Corden have teamed up for segments on The Late Late Show all week long. On Tuesday’s episode, the musician participated in Corden’s popular Carpool Karaoke segment for the third time, and the pair also showed off their dance moves alongside little kids in a hilarious “Toddlerography” sketch.

In a special segment that aired on Wednesday, Corden and Bieber also sold $1 grilled cheese sandwiches and fish tacos out of a “Yummy”-themed food truck in Los Angeles, donating all the proceeds to the L.A. Food Bank.