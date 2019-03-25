Justin Bieber Promises Fans He'll Return with New Music After 'Repairing' 'Deep-Rooted Issues'

Justin Bieber knows his fans are anxiously awaiting new music, but the singer is keeping his mental health his No. 1 priority.

The “Sorry” hitmaker, 25, wrote his fans a lengthy Instagram message Monday explaining that his music career is taking a back seat as he continues to repair some of his “deep rooted issues” in treatment.

“So I read a lot of messages saying that you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that,” he wrote. “You pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.”

He shared the message alongside a photo of himself wearing a sweatshirt from his Drew clothing line.

Bieber last went on tour with his album Purpose, but canceled the run in July 2017 after 18 months due to extreme exhaustion, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

He and wife Hailey Baldwin, whom he married in the fall, recently covered the March issue of Vogue, where Bieber explained for the first time that he sunk into a deep depression on tour.

“I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about,” he told the outlet. “I was lonely. I needed some time.”

In the years since the tour cancellation, the star has been increasingly open about his struggles with mental health, and in February, began seeking treatment for depression.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he wrote. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”

Bieber continued his message by assuring fans that despite the setbacks, he will return with new music eventually – and “with a vengeance.”

“I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable….,” he wrote. “The top is where is [sic] reside period weather [sic] I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. ( grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).”

The post follows a similarly emotional message Bieber shared with fans earlier this month, in which he admitted he’d been “struggling a lot” through his recovery process.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird,” he wrote.

He continued, “I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your [sic] guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Bieber’s transparent message was a “big step” for the star, as it represented an authentic truth.

“The whole point of counseling and therapy is to get to the bottom of why you feel the way you feel. Once you reach the truth about yourself, you tell other people the truth,” the source said. “So that Instagram post was an important of his recovery.”

Following Bieber’s decision to seek treatment, an insider told PEOPLE he was “feeling very positive” and working hard to uncover “some root issues” through counseling sessions with both spiritual and secular components from pastors and licensed professionals.