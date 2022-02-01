Justin Bieber jokingly confronted Charlie Puth about the time Puth said "F— you Justin Bieber" on stage

Justin Bieber Pranks Charlie Puth by Confronting Him Over 2016 On-Stage Diss: 'It Hurt My Feelings'

It's been six years since Charlie Puth dissed Justin Bieber on stage, but for Bieber, it's never say never when it comes to seeking revenge — even if it is just a joke.

The "Peaches" singer, 27, had some fun at Puth's expense in a video he shared to Instagram Monday, in which he jokingly confronted the star for saying "F— you Justin Bieber" during a 2016 concert.

In the clip, Bieber was hanging out with his "Stay" collaborator The Kid LAROI when LAROI handed him a video call with Puth, 30, on the other end.

"We never really got to talk about just like…years ago when you said 'F— you' on stage to me," Bieber said after the two exchanged pleasantries.

After Puth started to laugh, Bieber stayed stone-faced, telling him, "I don't think it's very funny to be honest."

"What, you're talking about that s— from six years ago?" Puth asked. "That was like a f—ing…that was a joke."

As Puth continued to defend himself, Bieber maintained his position, telling the star, "I know, but it hurt my feelings," while LAROI began cracking up and covering his face off-camera.

"Bro, I was being facetious," Puth said. "I was being completely sarcastic. I also can't tell if you're joking right now."

Eventually, Bieber gave in and began laughing, which confirmed to Puth that he was, in fact, pranking him all along.

The incident in question happened during a concert in March 2016 while Puth was performing "We Don't Talk Anymore," a duet with Bieber's ex Selena Gomez.

As he played, he briefly stopped singing and said, "F— you Justin Bieber," prompting the crowd to erupt in cheers.

Shortly after, Puth apologized in tweets he later deleted, saying that the comment was "meant to be a joke."

"Hey everyone. I feel like I need to clear something up," he wrote, according to MTV. "What I said at the concert last night about Justin was meant to be a joke. However.. The way it was said mid song did not sound like one. I am a massive @JustinBieber fan and I have nothing but great things to say about him and his music always."

The "Light Switch" singer addressed the incident again in November 2017, telling the Bizarre Life podcast that he regretted making the comment, and had since patched things up with Bieber.