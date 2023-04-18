Justin Bieber Praises Frank Ocean's Coachella Performance Amid Backlash: 'I Was Blown Away'

Justin Bieber is coming to the defense of Frank Ocean.

The "Peaches" singer, 29, shared a photo of Ocean's Coachella stage set up on Instagram and wrote a lengthy post praising the artist for his performance, after Ocean, 35, received backlash from fans following his show at the popular music festival.

"I was blown away by Frank Ocean's Coachella performance," Bieber wrote. "His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail... I was deeply moved."

"It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank," he added.

The photo he shared was of an audience view of the Coachella stage where a video of Ocean was playing on the screens. Several people could be seen in the crowd holding their phones up as they recorded videos of the stage.

The "Novacane" singer's highly anticipated headline performance on Sunday night was riddled with several problems that fans called out online. Ocean started his set about one hour late, just before 11 p.m., and had to abruptly end the show at 12:20 a.m. due to the festival's "curfew."

Ocean's performance also was notably not played on YouTube's official Coachella livestream like Bad Bunny and Black Pink, who headlined on Friday and Saturday night, respectively.

Frank Ocean in 2017. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"what do u mean frank ocean's set won't be on the livestream," one Twitter user wrote, adding a GIF from Family Guy of Peter Griffin driving off a cliff.

Added another fan: "the fans are gonna come for me but this frank ocean tiny desk concert as a headliner at coachella is not it the amount of people leaving because he looks like he doesn't even wanna be here and he's sitting on a stool as far from the audience… it's just disappointing."

Sources confirmed with Variety that Ocean had allegedly called off a pre-planned stage production on Sunday, hours before he was scheduled to perform, and Rolling Stone reported that Ocean may have been dealing with an ankle injury, which could explain why was seated for most of his performance.

Reps for Ocean and Coachella did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Despite the snags, Ocean — who wore a blue puffer jacket with the hood up for most of his set — did hint that new music may soon be on the way. His last studio album, Blonde, came out in 2016, and he released two acoustic songs in 2020.

"I have missed you. I want to talk about why I'm here, because it's not because of a new album… not that there's not a new album," he teased.

Ocean was previously slated to headline Coachella in 2020 before the festival was delayed by COVID. He last performed the festival circuit in 2017.