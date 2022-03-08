The singer gave a sweet shoutout to his dad with a picture posted to his Instagram on Monday

Justin Bieber Posts Throwback Photo of Himself with His Father Jeremy: 'Love You Dad'

Justin Bieber is showing some appreciation for his dad, Jeremy!

The "Peaches" crooner, who just celebrated his 28th birthday last week, posted a sweet snap of himself as a young child with his dad on Instagram on Monday, simply captioning the throwback photo: "Love you dad."

In the pic, the father-son duo can be seen hanging out by a lake while shirtless, giving one another a high-five as they smile at each other.

A few days prior to Justin's throwback post on Instagram, Jeremy, 46, wished his eldest child a happy birthday with another blast from the past photo from when the Grammy Award-winning artist was a baby, writing, "Happy birthday son! #28 wow."

Justin Bieber and his father Jeremy Jack Bieber Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Justin – who has been open about the ups and downs when it comes to his family life in the past – hasn't always had the best relationship with his dad.

As the singer has detailed in previous interviews, Jeremy was only 18 when Pattie Mallette, then 17, gave birth to Justin in 1994. The pair never married and split shortly after Justin arrived, according to a November 2015 Billboard interview.

Jeremy was "not in a place where he could raise a kid," Justin told the outlet, noting that his dad left "for like a year" when he was 4, and mom Mallette was his primary caregiver.

"I remember my mom said, 'If you're going to be here, you have to be here.' There's a misconception that he's this deadbeat dad, but he has been in my life since," asserted Justin. "I was with him on weekends and Wednesdays."

In an Instagram post in 2017, Justin penned an emotional tribute to Jeremy, touching on their ever-evolving relationship.