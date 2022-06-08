Justin Bieber Postpones Three Shows This Week Due to 'Non-COVID Related Illness'

"To all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better," Justin Bieber said

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the "Justice World Tour" at Pechanga Arena on February 18, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Justin Bieber is taking some time off from touring.

The "Peaches' singer, 28, announced on Tuesday that he would be postponing a few shows due to an ongoing health issue.

"Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse," he wrote in a post on his Instagram Story. "My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders)."

Bieber was scheduled to perform on Tuesday and Wednesday at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena as part of his 2022 Justice World Tour. From there, a stop at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. was scheduled.

All will be postponed. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates with refunds available at point of purchase.

"To all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better," Bieber added.

It's unclear whether the two nights Bieber has scheduled on June 13 and 14 at New York City's Madison Square Garden will be affected. One of the latter might be pushed back by the NHL Eastern Conference Final between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning. If they go into Game 7, they're booked to play that at MSG on June 14 — which would force Bieber to reschedule.

The Justice World Tour was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020, but was postponed nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, it was titled the Changes Tour — after Bieber's album of the same name — but was retitled to support both Changes and Justice, his latest album.

Back in February, Bieber tested positive for COVID, and was forced to reschedule a concert scheduled in Las Vegas, his second stop on the tour.

Dates for the tour are currently planned through March 2023.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty for Coachella

Bieber's six-leg world tour will visit 20 different countries in 13 months, according to his website. The "Stay" singer will end Leg 1 with his rescheduled performance in Las Vegas, before embarking on the second leg in Europe, where he will travel to four countries between Aug. 3 and 10.

Legs 3, 4, and 5 will feature concerts in three South American countries — Brazil, Chile, and Argentina — as well as South Africa, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand from September to December.

The tour will return to Europe for its sixth and final leg, scheduled to begin on Jan. 13, 2023. Bieber will visit 16 different countries during the three-month stretch, with the tour scheduled to conclude in Kraków, Poland.