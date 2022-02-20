Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Concert Date Due to COVID-19 Outbreak on His Team

The Las Vegas show on the singer's Justice World Tour has been rescheduled for June 28

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the "Justice World Tour" at Pechanga Arena on February 18, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour has been struck by COVID-19.

On Saturday, it was announced that the Las Vegas show scheduled for Sunday had been postponed following a coronavirus outbreak within the 27-year-old pop star's team.

The performance has been rescheduled for June 28. Refunds will be made available at the point of purchase, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

"Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas," the statement read. "Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority."

The Justice World Tour, which was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020, had been postponed nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bieber kicked off the first concert on Friday in San Diego. Las Vegas was the second stop on the tour, which runs through March 2023.

"The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible," the statement added.

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the "Justice World Tour" at Pechanga Arena on February 18, 2022 in San Diego, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bieber's six-leg world tour will visit 20 different countries in 13 months, according to his website. The "Stay" singer will end Leg 1 with his rescheduled performance in Las Vegas, before embarking on the second leg in Europe, where he will travel to four countries between Aug. 3 and 10.

Legs 3, 4, and 5 will feature concerts in three South American countries — Brazil, Chile, and Argentina — as well as South Africa, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand from September to December.

The tour will return to Europe for its sixth and final leg, scheduled to begin on Jan. 13, 2023. Bieber will visit 16 different countries during the three-month stretch, with the tour scheduled to conclude in Kraków, Poland.

Jaden Smith and TEO have been tapped as the opening acts for all 52 dates on the tour, per a November news release. Eddie Benjamin and Harry Hudson will join the tour on various other dates.