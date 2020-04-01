Justin Bieber Postpones 2020 Tour Due to Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Hold on to Your Tickets'

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Justin Bieber‘s 2020 Changes tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

The 45-show tour was set to kick off May 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington and run until Sept. 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A few of the tour stops were set to include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland and Toronto.

“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour,” an official statement read.

“While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”

Bieber, 26, has not gone on tour since the Purpose World Tour in 2016-2017. In February, the singer dropped his first album in nearly five years, Changes.

In October, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber was “super excited” about his new music and is doing “intense dance rehearsal” in preparation for a 2020 tour.

Earlier this year, the pop star released a 10-part docu-series on YouTube Originals, called Justin Bieber: Seasons, that gave fans a look into his personal life, most notably his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many singers have had to postpone their tours, including Madonna, Avril Lavigne, Camila Cabello, Harry Styles, Dan + Shay, Cher, and Miley Cyrus.

Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Coachella Music Festival, and Stagecoach have all been postponed to later dates, while events like Governors Ball 2020, The March Madness Music Festival and CMA Fest 2020 have been canceled altogether.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.