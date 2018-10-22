Justin Bieber Plays Soccer Shirtless After Eventful Week with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is getting his head in the game.

The “What Do You Mean?” singer, 24, was spotted working up a sweat in Los Angeles during a game of soccer. Sans shirt, Bieber showed off his extensive collection of ink across his torso and along his arms. He opted for green shorts and tied some of his long hair up.

Bieber stayed loyal to Calvin Klein, a brand he has previously modeled for, as the band of his underwear peeked out.

Last week, Bieber stepped out at church with wife Hailey Baldwin, whom he secretly wed in September, and went house hunting with her. The couple looked at the home where Demi Lovato overdosed in July.

“He is incredible,” the model, 21, gushed about her husband in a recent interview with Harper’s BAZAAR. “He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does. I’m always blown away.”

“Over the past year, I’ve had more attention on me than I’ve ever had in my life,” she added. “It’s easy to not think about your mental health or your physical health because you keep pushing, pushing, pushing. Before this year, I wasn’t balancing anything.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin UMV/Star Max/GC Images

In October, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin’s surprise wedding in New York City was Baldwin’s idea.

“Hailey is a very bright girl. She’s not just blindly adoring Justin and doing whatever he wants,” the source said. “She’s wanted to be with Justin for a very long time.”

“The city hall marriage was her idea. It was ‘you and me against the world,’” the source continued. “Let’s show [everyone] we’re serious and it’s not just some crazy fling.”