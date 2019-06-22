Justin Bieber Plays Piano Shirtless as Hailey Baldwin Embraces Him in Steamy Snap: 'Studio Mode'

Justin Bieber always has his bride Hailey Baldwin by his side.

On Saturday morning, the 25-year-old singer shared a steamy snap with Baldwin, 22, from the recording studio, where Bieber is likely working on new music.

In the black-and-white photo, a shirtless Bieber sits in front of a piano while Baldwin stands behind him, wrapping her arms around his neck in a sweet embrace. “Studio mode,” he captioned the shot.

The pop star, who has been teasing his fans with the release of new music since April, previously shared photos of the couple at a recording studio together last month.

“Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka,” Bieber captioned a photo of himself standing next to Baldwin, while another image showed the pair getting cozy together on the couch.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Plays Coy About Baby Names as She Calls Husband Justin Bieber Her ‘Safe Place’

Bieber’s latest studio post comes over a month after he and Ed Sheeran released their duet, “I Don’t Care,” which marked Bieber’s first new single since 2017.

Bieber also teased new music in late April, during the second weekend of Coachella.

“This is my first time on stage in two years. I had to get my groove back, my swag back. By the way — album coming soon,” he told the packed crowd during his surprise appearance during Ariana Grande’s set.

Image zoom (L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Of course, new music isn’t the only thing the Biebers have to look forward to!

The couple — who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony on Sept. 13 of last year — is planning a second, larger wedding around the same time as their first anniversary to serve as a “celebration for family and friends,” a source close to Bieber recently told PEOPLE.

Wedding planning had previously taken a backseat for the couple as Bieber continued to prioritize his mental health.

“He keeps getting treatments and working on maintaining a good mental health,” the source, who said Bieber is “doing well” now, shared. “He is producing music but taking things slowly. He is learning how to manage his life better just in general.”