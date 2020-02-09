Justin Bieber Performs 'Yummy' on SNL in First Live TV Performance Since Announcing New Album

Justin Bieber served as musical guest during the Feb. 8 episode alongside host RuPaul

By Nicholas Rice
February 09, 2020 12:25 AM

Justin Bieber brought down the house as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

In the episode, hosted by the queen of drag RuPaul, Bieber’s performance found the 25-year-old singer performing his hit “Yummy” for its official live television debut.

Dressed in a black shirt and green trousers, the star opened the performance with an acoustic version before he was joined by backup dancers in the green box.

And for his second performance, Bieber brought out Quavo for their collaboration “Intention,” which debuted on Friday.

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Intentions,” which serves as the second official single from the pop singer’s upcoming album, finds him reconnecting with the Migos rapper who he worked with back in 2017 on the DJ Khaled song “I’m the One” along with Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.

Along with the release of the single, Bieber also dropped an accompanying music video that features three women from Los Angeles’ Alexandria House, an organization that helps women and children move from crisis to stability.

Bieber revealed late last month that he would be delivering his fifth studio album — titled Changes — on Feb. 14, complete with 17 tracks, and an album cover that features a red-tinted shirtless photo of the crooner.

Bieber has also been letting fans into his world through his weekly YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, which offer an intimate and unscripted look into his life.

