Justin Bieber to Perform 2 Songs at 2021 Kids' Choice Awards: This Is a 'Full-Circle Moment'

Justin Bieber is making a return to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards.

The pop star, 26, is scheduled to perform two songs during the 2021 ceremony, PEOPLE confirms.

"The Kids' Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment," Bieber tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Although the show may look different this year, the KCAs are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!"

The "Anyone" crooner is the top music nominee at this year's ceremony, garnering five nominations total: favorite male artist, favorite song ("Yummy") and three for favorite music collaboration — "Lonely," his collaboration with Benny Blanco, "Holy," his team-up with Chance the Rapper and "Stuck with U," his duet with Ariana Grande.

Bieber was originally set to perform his track "Intentions" alongside Migos rapper Quavo during last year's ceremony, but couldn't once the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused it to be postponed.

Set to air on March 13, the biggest and slimiest award show of the year will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

This year's iteration of the popular kids-focused award show will also be hosted by Kenan Thompson, who is no stranger to Nickelodeon. The Saturday Night Live star won a coveted Kids' Choice Awards orange blimp in 2000 for his work on the sketch comedy series All That. He was also nominated for the same award several years prior alongside his longtime collaborator Kel Mitchell.

"Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can't wait to host this year's Kids' Choice Awards," Thompson previously told PEOPLE. "Am I worried about getting slimed? Naaaah. It's going to come fast and cold, but it's not my first rodeo — you know what I'm saying? So, bring on the slime and let's do this!"

And for this year's ceremony, Thompson will help take fans to new heights — literally! For the first time ever, Nickelodeon's Orange Blimp will leave the KCA venue and take fans on a wild ride to wild ride to outer space, Bikini Bottom and beyond using XR technology. Fans will even get to visit celebrities at their homes. And of course, the trip will be filled with plenty of slime and messy stunts along the way.