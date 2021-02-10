Justin Bieber Gives Fans Valentine's Day Treat with First-Ever TikTok Concert

Justin Bieber will be performing his 2013 album Journals for the first time

Justing Bieber fans can celebrate their love for his music this Valentine's Day!

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old artist announced that he would be putting on the first-ever long-form TikTok concert this upcoming Sunday — performing his fan-favorite 2013 album Journals for the very first time.

"I'm excited to bring this show to life. Journals are one of my favorite projects and I've never performed it live," Bieber said in a statement. "I'm grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine's Day."

Journals was released in conjunction with Bieber's second full-length documentary, Believe. The LP showcased the singer's new maturity, leaning away from his old teen-pop sound and into R&B. Since its release in 2013, the album has garnered three billion streams worldwide.

According to a press release shared with PEOPLE, the special event will be hosted on the singer's TikTok profile page, kicking off at 9 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 14.

For fans who miss the show, the set will re-air Monday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. EST.

Last year, the "Anyone" singer celebrated Valentine's Day with wife Hailey Baldwin. The couple shared sweet snaps of their romantic celebration on social media.

"My forever valentine," Bieber captioned a sweet photo of his wife posing in front of a white wall. He also showed off the intimate dinner he treated Baldwin, 24, to at their California home.

In a video shared to his Instagram Story, the pop star had laid out rose petals leading to the couple's dining room table — which he decorated with a bouquet, candles and chocolates for the model — and gave fans a close-up look at their extravagant dinner.