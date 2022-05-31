Justin Bieber Pens Sweet Tribute to His 'Precious' Little Sister Jazmyn on Her 14th Birthday
Justin Bieber is a family man, through and through!
In honor of his little sister Jazmyn's 14th birthday, the "Love Yourself" crooner penned a sweet tribute to his sibling on Instagram, posting a handful of photos of the pair from past and present.
"Can't believe im saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for !!" he wrote in the caption. "Love you @jazmynbieber."
Jazmyn and 12-year-old brother Jaxon are Justin's half-siblings from his dad Jeremy Bieber's previous relationship with ex Erin Wagner.
The "Peaches" singer also has another half-sister, Bay, 3, whom his dad shares with wife Chelsey, as well as a step-sister, Allie Rebelo, 15, who is Chelsey's daughter from a previous relationship.
Earlier this month, Jazmyn shared a couple pictures from the time she spent with Justin, 28, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, during their visit to Canada.
"Fam time," Jazmyn captioned the Instagram post.
Last December, Justin posted a sweet black-and-white photo of himself alongside Hailey, 25, Jazmyn, and Allie with the caption, "My favorite girlsss."
While Justin has previously spoken about wanting to start a family with wife Hailey, the supermodel has openly talked about waiting for the right time to do so.
"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," she told WSJ Magazine in February. "But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think."