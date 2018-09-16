Justin Bieber's Mom Pattie Mallette Says 'Love Wins' After Son Secretly Weds Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber‘s mom has some messages to share following her son’s marriage ceremony.

One day after Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, secretly tied the knot on Thursday, Pattie Mallette, 43, tweeted, “Love is unconditional.”

On Sunday, she wrote, “Haters gonna hate. #LoveWins.”

Bieber and Baldwin were legally married at a courthouse in New York City, PEOPLE confirmed. “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source told PEOPLE.

Love is unconditional. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) September 14, 2018

The model said on Friday that she does not consider herself hitched. She wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

A pal of the couple explained to PEOPLE that Baldwin “feels a civil ceremony and their ‘real’ wedding are two separate things.”

RELATED VIDEO: Whirlwind Wedding! Justin Bieber Marries Hailey Baldwin Two Months After Proposal

A religious source spoke to the family and confirmed to PEOPLE that they were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious source tells PEOPLE.

“Since they began dating, Justin has been 100 percent committed,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They’re young and in love and feel confident about their relationship.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Nicholas Hunt/Getty

RELATED: Watch Newly Married Couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Meet for the First Time Back in 2009

After Bieber popped the question to Baldwin in July, Mallette wrote on Twitter, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 7, 2018

In 2015, Bieber told Billboard that his relationship with his mother was “pretty nonexisting” for about two years.

“I was distant because I was ashamed,” he said. “I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust … it’s hard, but getting better. She’s an amazing woman and I love her.”

Speaking with PEOPLE about her parenting style in 2013, Mallette said, “When your kids hit a certain age your parenting style changes and it is hard letting go. His life was my life and now I’ve had to let him go a little bit and let him be independent. It is hard to not be able to control everything that your adult child does.”

Justin Bieber and Pattie Mallette Pattie Mallette/Instagram

RELATED: Everything Newlyweds Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Have Said About Each Other

Things were looking up when Mallette and Bieber jetted off on vacation together in January. “I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming,” she gushed on Instagram alongside a snapshot of the two together.

She continued, “I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back.”