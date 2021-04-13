Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse before hosting a larger second wedding ceremony a year later in South Carolina

Justin Bieber Says the First Year of His Marriage to Hailey Baldwin 'Was Really Tough'

Justin Bieber is opening up about the ups and downs of marriage.

While gracing the cover of GQ's May issue, the 27-year-old singer recounted low points in his life that were caused by his own personal struggles and how his wife of two and half years, Hailey Baldwin, helped him out of those dark moments.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Describing himself to the outlet as someone who was always "compelled" to get married, Bieber said, "I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing." (As for babies for himself and Baldwin, 24, the "Love Yourself crooner said, "Not this second, but we will eventually.")

However, Bieber went on to share how his own personal demons caused a strain in his marriage to the love of his life.

"The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot going back to the trauma. There was just a lack of trust," he said. "There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'"

Justin Bieber GQ Magazine Image zoom Credit: Ryan McGinley/GQ

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas that July.

"They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin | Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

On Sept. 30, 2019, the couple hosted a larger second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends.

Bieber and Baldwin, who wore a custom Off-White gown, exchanged vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

RELATED VIDEO: From 'Just Friends' To Married: Justin And Hailey Baldwin Bieber Had Been Building Their Friendship For Years

Looking at his marriage now, Bieber said he and Baldwin are "just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories."

"And it's beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn't have that to look forward to in my life," he added. "My home life was unstable. I didn't have a significant other. I didn't have someone to love. I didn't have someone to pour into."

The musician also credits his faith as another important factor in dealing with his struggles.

"He is grace," Bieber told GQ. "I came to a place where I just was like, 'God, if you're real, I need you to help me, because I can't do this on my own. Like, I'm struggling so hard. Every decision I make is out of my own selfish ego.'"