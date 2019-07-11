Justin Bieber Says He's 'Not in a Rush' for Kids But Looks Forward to 'Daddy Daughter Dates'

Is a baby in Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s future?

The married pair is months away from their one-year wedding anniversary, and appear to be as strong as ever — with Baldwin professing on social media to Bieber that she has “never loved you more.”

Still, that doesn’t mean the pair is thinking about expanding their family.

Early on Thursday, Bieber told fans on Instagram that while he’s looking forward to it one day, parenthood isn’t in his future just yet.

“Love dates with you baby,” the 25-year-old singer wrote, captioning a shot of himself and Baldwin in Disneyland. “One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!’

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Celebrates 1 Year Since Justin Bieber Proposed: ‘My Heart Belongs to You Forever’

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Doesn’t Plan on Having Kids with Husband Justin Bieber ‘Anytime Soon’

Baldwin is definitely on the same page as Bieber.

In the cover story for Vogue Arabia’s December 2018 issue, the model, 22, revealed she and her husband hope to be parents one day.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” Baldwin told the outlet. “I would say now that’s a closer reality.”

Still, Baldwin stressed she doesn’t want to have kids “any time soon.”

“I got to have a normal childhood and teenage years. I didn’t start getting recognition on my own until I was around 19,” she explained of her upbringing. “There are some ‘normal’ things I never did — like go to college — but I do think I was able to learn how to have a schedule, be on time, and be responsible, all because I started working at 17.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Justin Bieber ‘Feels Like He Wouldn’t Have Made It Through This Year Without’ Wife Hailey Baldwin: Source

Bieber and Baldwin secretly tied the knot in New York City in September 2018, just two months after he proposed in the Bahamas (on July 7, 2018).

“It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday, adding Bieber is “even happier that they got married so quickly, too.”

“He can’t imagine life without Hailey,” the source said. “He feels like he wouldn’t have made it through this year without [her].”

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Splash News

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Reveals a Secret Clue About Her Wedding Dress for Upcoming Nuptials to Justin Bieber

Over the past several months, Bieber has been open about dealing with mental health struggles, including depression, anxiety and ADHD. Through it all, Baldwin has supported him as he took some time off from music to instead focus on treating his health.

“Although Justin is still working on his mental health, he and Hailey are doing great,” the insider revealed. “They still act like newlyweds. Justin constantly surprises Hailey with gifts. She is always gushing about what a great husband he is.”

What’s next, then? A second, bigger wedding with family and friends, which the couple are planning for this September timed to the one-year anniversary of their marriage. “They are looking forward to [it],” the source said.