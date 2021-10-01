Justin Bieber Our World is set for release on Oct. 8 on Prime Video

Watch Justin Bieber's Trailer to New Documentary Justin Bieber: Our World: 'It's Gonna Be Dope'

Get ready Beliebers — Justin Bieber is taking you behind the scenes once again.

On Friday, Amazon Studios' Prime Video released the trailer to Bieber's upcoming documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, directed by Michael D. Ratner and set for release on Oct. 8. The 90-minute documentary follows Bieber behind the scenes as he prepares for his New Years Eve 2020 concert.

"I just wanted to create a night that was gonna bring people together and people could just let go and enjoy themselves," Bieber, 27, says in the opening of the video as he rolls out of bed.

He later adds, "I'm excited to get back on that stage, make people smile, make people happy."

The concert took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a small crowd of invited guests and millions of fans tuned in to the livestream. This was Bieber's first time performing a full concert in three years.

In the trailer, fans can see Bieber rehearsing, video from the actual performance, clips backstage and shots of him alongside his wife Hailey Baldwin, 24 — all as his hit single "Anyone" plays in the background.

At one point, Bieber asks Baldwin while out on a walk if she's excited for the show, and she says "of course."

"If you're nervous then I'm gonna get nervous," she adds.

"I decided to stop," he said in one of the episodes, referring to his drug use.

"My security and stuff were coming into the room at night to check my pulse," he continued. "People don't know how serious it got. It was legit, crazy scary."

The "Peaches" singer performed at the 2021 MTV VMAs last month for the first time in six years.

At the award show he performed his hit "Stay" with The Kid LAROI, and then took the stage solo to sing "Ghost" from his latest album Justice.

He also made his Met Gala debut with Baldwin that same week, and the couple walked hand in hand looking equally stylish.