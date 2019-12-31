Justin Bieber Shares Trailer for New Documentary Series, Announces Title and Release Date

Justin Bieber is starting off 2020 with a new documentary series!

On New Year’s Eve, the pop star shared the trailer, title and release date of his upcoming 10-part docu-series on YouTube Originals, called Justin Bieber: Seasons. The episodes will air on Mondays and Wednesdays on YouTube starting on Jan. 27.

The trailer for the docu-series showed interviews with various people in the singer’s orbit — including manger Scooter Braun, wife Hailey Baldwin and Bieber himself. The footage began by addressing Bieber’s long hiatus from his solo music career.

“As humans we go through so many ups and downs, so many good seasons and bad seasons, sometimes we want to give up,” Bieber, 25, says in a clip.

“He’s taken a very long break and in that time, he’s found his wife, he’s grown a lot, and he’s ready to express himself through music again,” Braun says. “No one’s ever grown up in the history of humanity like Justin Bieber.”

The trailer also played a preview of some of Bieber’s upcoming music in the background.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Gives Fans an Up-Close Look at All of His Tattoos

After teasing new music for weeks, the pop star had dropped details about several new projects last week.

In a teaser video that debuted on Christmas Eve, Bieber not only announced a new single and an upcoming album, both due out next year, but also the planned documentary series and a U.S. tour slated for next summer.

In the teaser video, the singer described his upcoming album as different than his previous work because of “where I’m at in my life.”

“Yummy” will be the first new single to drop from the star, timed for a Jan. 3 debut date. The so-called “super trailer” came with samples of some of his other upcoming tunes, including a snippet of lyrics that seemed to reference his marriage to Baldwin.

A North American tour for the Grammy winner will kick off in Seattle on May 14, with 45 dates scheduled so far, leading to a New Jersey wrap-up on Sept. 26. A few of the tour stops include Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland and Toronto.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Announces New Single and Upcoming Album as Well as Docu-Series and Tour Dates

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber “has a big year ahead and he is ready” to launch new music in 2020.

“He is very excited about his comeback,” the source said. “His fans have been patiently waiting and he is grateful for his break. With Hailey by his side, he can’t wait to release his new album and tour.”

The first episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons airs at 12:00 p.m. EST on YouTube on Jan. 27.