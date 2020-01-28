Justin Bieber Was 'Nervous' About Making Commitment to Now-Wife Hailey Baldwin Before Proposal

Justin Bieber felt anxious before getting down on one knee to propose to Hailey Baldwin, though it had nothing to do with whether or not she would say yes.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 25-year-old “Yummy” singer opened up about his proposal to his now-wife, revealing that he was “extremely nervous” before popping the question because he wasn’t sure he was ready for the “serious commitment” marriage requires.

“In the past, we talked about me asking the question and I felt like she would say yes, so I wasn’t really nervous about her saying yes. But I was more nervous about, ‘Am I going to make this commitment? Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor what I say?’ ” Bieber recalled.

“That’s a serious commitment when you say you’re going to love someone for better or for worse and like, be faithful. That’s a huge thing,” he added. “Am I able to do that? And so I think that is what I was really battling with.”

Eventually, Bieber said he came to the decision that he was ready. “I was like, ‘I’m going to make the decision and follow through with it. Be a husband,’ ” he recalled. “This is what I’ve always wanted. I’m going to choose this woman and just do it.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Says the ‘Older’ He Gets, the More He Realizes He’s ‘Not Utilizing My Gift’

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bieber proposed to Baldwin, 23, back in July 2018, while in the Bahamas during dinner at a local restaurant. The two wed twice, first in a private ceremony in September 2018 and again in a bigger celebration in September 2019.

Though their engagement came as a surprise, their pairing coming a few short months after Bieber had split from ex Selena Gomez, Bieber and Baldwin had known one another for a long time.

In fact, in Bieber’s new YouTube documentary Justin Bieber: Seasons, viewers will see the first time he and Baldwin met.

“I had no idea I was going to marry her at that time, no,” Bieber told DeGeneres, looking back at a photo of the moment. “But I’m glad it worked out because she’s an amazing, amazing person. She really is, she’s super precious. I enjoy spending my life with her.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin justin Bieber/Instagram

Fans have gotten to see a lot of the time Bieber and Baldwin have spent together, the couple often sharing glimpses into their romance on their social media pages.

Just on Monday, they made their red carpet debut, at the premiere of Bieber’s documentary series at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles.

It’s a big time for Bieber these days. In addition to his new film, the Canadian singer is also releasing a new album.

Asked by DeGeneres when his LP is coming out, Bieber revealed “album is Feb. 14.”

“I guess it’s the first time I’m saying that,” he said. “No one knew that until now!”

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Kiss as They Make Their Married Red Carpet Debut

All is led by his new single, “Yummy” – which Bieber performed on Ellen.

The song, Bieber told DeGeneres, was inspired by his “sex life.”

“It is what it is,” he said. ‘I’m married!”

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/Getty

Elsewhere on Ellen, Bieber also talked about his performance at Coachella with Ariana Grande, which he says inspired his decision to come back to to music.

“I think I’d been just so afraid for some reason,” he said. “I think we all as humans get caught up in this place of fear. Whatever we’re dealing with, we’re all dealing with fear to some degree. And in that place in my life, I was just battling a lot of stuff internally. And so I was just afraid. Afraid of what people were thinking, can I do this again — just battling with this internal fear. So I think at this point in my life, at that point when I made the decision to just go up there and do it, it was like, ‘I’m ready to just do it.’ “

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).