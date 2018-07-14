Engagement Bliss! Justin Bieber Shares the Most PDA-Filled Photo of Him & Hailey Baldwin Yet

Justin Bieber just shared the most lovey-dovey photo of him and fiancée Hailey Baldwin!

The newly engaged singer, 24, posted a picture of him kissing the model, 21, in a pool on Instagram Friday evening. The image could be a photo from when the couple got engaged in the Bahamas as the captionless post appeared to be a picture of a picture.

Hours before Bieber’s latest Instagram share, he and Baldwin were spotted at Komodo restaurant in Miami. The pair flew to Florida from New York where they were pictured leaving Baldwin’s apartment in Brooklyn together after they visited her father, actor Stephen Baldwin.

During their travel time, Justin and Hailey showed off matching his and hers diamond-encrusted watches. “Me and bae,” he wrote alongside the luxurious photo.

Fans even discovered that Bieber just started following his fiancée on Instagram!

On Saturday night, Bieber proposed to Baldwin while at dinner in the Bahamas. PEOPLE confirmed the news on Sunday, and the happy couple finally announced their engagement on social media Monday.

Bieber confirmed their engagement in a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing: “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

Shortly after, Baldwin tweeted: “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber/Instagram

Although they haven’t even been engaged for a week yet, they’re already working on planning their nuptials.

“As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families,” a source close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE. “They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding.”

Although some fans were initially skeptical about Bieber’s relationship and quick engagement to Baldwin, as they reconciled just months after the pop star called it quits again with on-off flame Selena Gomez, an insider previously told PEOPLE their romance is the real deal.

“This is not a joke to him. He proposed because he truly feels Hailey is the love of his life,” the insider said. “He had a rough time last year, but he worked very hard to change and find more meaning in his life. Hailey couldn’t make him happier.”