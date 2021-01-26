Justin Bieber Is 'First and Foremost' Grateful for 'Incredible Wife' Hailey While Making New Album

"How this album makes me feel," the star captioned a photo in which he appears to be exclaiming

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is at the forefront of his mind as he continues to tease his upcoming sixth studio album.

In a video clip he shared on Instagram Tuesday showcasing his drumming skills, the pop star, 26, shared a lengthy caption expressing his gratitude for his life's blessings — with Baldwin, 24, being at the top of his list.

"Tryna find that deeeeeep pocket... [it's] so fun using our potential and watching it blossom," he began. "So grateful for the gifts God has given me, my hope is to grow into all that God has for me in all areas of my life."

But above all else, Bieber's leading lady is always on his heart. "First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife, what a blessing to have the opportunity to grow," he continued. "God uses our potential to unlock our purpose! Go out there today and maximize your potential and watch fulfillment in your heart start to grow!"

Within hours, the "Habitual" hitmaker shared two additional Instagram teasers surrounding his forthcoming project. "How this album makes me feel," he captioned a photo in which he appears to be exclaiming, "Oooh." In his next post, the star was pictured, "Going over [the] track listing for the album."

Over the past few months, Bieber has released mega-hit singles including "Holy," featuring Chance the Rapper, "Lonely" with Benny Blanco, "Monster" with Shawn Mendes and most recently, "Anyone." All four bops have earned spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Also on Tuesday, Bieber shared a post about the importance of knowing your self-worth, regardless of what anyone else may say or believe. "People cannot assign value, they can only recognize it," his text read. "God is the only one who can assign value and if God says it, that settles it. YOU ARE VALUABLE."